LISTEN: 5 recently released tracks to add to your playlist

In case you missed them, here are a few tracks you might want to add to your playlist. Some will get you grooving but there are a few for those of you who want to stay in, too.

"Moth To A Flame" - Swedish House Mafia, The Weeknd House music supergroup, Swedish House Mafia today teamed up with Canadian popstar The Weeknd for their new single "Moth To A Flame". The Weeknd who's been enjoying enormous Billboard success over the past year, adds his Michael Jackson-esque vocal tone over a typically dance floor friendly production from the trio.

This marks Swedish House Mafia's third comeback single since they disbanded in 2013 and officially reunited earlier this year. The song was simultaneously released with a music video directed by Alexander Wessely. The group’s debut album, “Paradise Again”, is expected to drop soon.

"Phone Call" - Donald, Boohle On Thursday, Donald announced that the final feature on his upcoming album “Dreams” is American actor and singer Jussie Smollett. And a day later, the South African artist released the eagerly anticipated album, which also features the likes of Boohle, Mthunzi, Lady Du, Robot Boii and Kagiso Monageng.

The standout song on the album is "Phone Call" featuring Boohle, a feel good single that sees the two singers showcase their chemistry and vocal prowess over an uptempo rhythmic afro beat by Sakhile Basil Manqele, Sizwe Khomo and Mthokozisi Dube. "Uhambo" - Aubrey Qwana, Tshego AMG Aubrey Qwana today released his new single "Uhambo" featuring Tshego AMG. The Afropop star has been relatively quiet since the runaway success of his gold-selling single "Molo" last year.

This year he's released only two singles, "Yelele" and "iTheku" featuring HLE. This latest single follows the same formula he's been using over the past few years. It works like magic each time. "Gijima" - De Mthuda, Murumba Pitch

DJ and producer De Mthuda today released his new album, “The Landlord”. A follow-up to 2020’s “Ace of Spades”, the new album features the likes of Focalistic, Mthunzi and Sino Msolo. "Gijima", which means run in English, is the projects lead single on DSPs and has been raking in YouTube views since it first leaked online a few months ago. Murumba Pitch's laid back and soulful vocals perfectly compliment De Mthuda's crisp production.

"Mnthakababa" - Msaki, Focalistic, Kabza De Small Msaki is one of the most unique vocalists in South Africa. Her unique, soulful vocal inflection is incomparable and has led to several of the biggest anthems across SA radio over the past four years. She's also proved herself to be one of the more talented songwriters around.