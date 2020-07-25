Niniola's hit single ‘Addicted’ is an ode to her second home

Nigerian star Niniola's hit single ‘Addicted’ is an ode to her second home, South Africa. Multi-award-winning singer Niniola is back with a summer hit track titled “Addicted”, in collaboration with her long-time record producer SARZ. The song is from Niniola’s much anticipated upcoming album, “Colours and Sounds.” “Addicted” dropped last week, and it is already making waves on radio stations across the continent. According to the Nigerian-born singer and songwriter, the single is an upbeat Afro House track centred on lost love and finding your way back to it. The song, written as an ode to South Africa, which she calls her second home, has elements of amapiano and Afrobeats.

When asked about the inspiration behind the titled of the song, the Grammy-Award nominee explained: “'Addicted' is very special to me because it about love. It's about searching for a long-lost love.

“The first time I heard the SARZ produced beat, it evoked bittersweet emotions about my late father, a thin line between sadness and happiness.

She continued: “If you've ever lost something in your life this song is for you, it could be a person, a thing, a relationship or a habit .. Something you are addicted to long for and you wish you still had and still have room for in your heart and in your life.”

On how has the global pandemic has changed her view of life, Niniola said: “The Covid-19 pandemic dealt us a big blow healthwise and economically, which resulted in a global lockdown that disrupted a lot of plans such as cancelled gigs and tours.”

She added: “But as the saying goes, ‘when there's life, there's hope’. It also gave me ample time to finish recording my forthcoming album and also play a bit more on Social media.

Niniola shot to fame in 2017 with hit single “Maradona” from her debut album, “This Is Me.”

In 2019, "Maradona" was sampled on ‘"Find Your Way Back" in Beyoncé’s 2019 album, “The Lion King: The Gift”.

"MARADONA!!!” The Song that keeps giving!👯‍♂👯‍♂ When the advance royalty cheque comes in from featuring on @Beyonce’s Album, “THE GIFT”, and you can’t but give thanks to God. 🙏🏿🙏🏿 Being a contributor to the “Find Your Way Home” Song off Queen B’s Album was a dream come true for me and I cannot wait to share with you, greater news and opportunities that this has opened me up to, internationally, " shared Niniola at the time.

The star is yet to announce the release of her upcoming album but in the meantime, she is enjoying the success of her new single.

“Addicted” is currently available on all major streaming platforms.

Niniola is set to release her album in September.