Sho Madjozi along with 9 other local female artist have set up the ultimate playlist for Women's Month on Apple Music. Picture: Supplied

Sho Madjozi, Shekhinah and Amanda Black among 10 local female artists who have put together the female-centric playlist to add to Apple Music in celebration of Women's Month. The initiative sees 10 of South Africa's female artists form part of the Apple Music’s Visionary Women campaign which turns the spotlight on them, and aims to highlight how female musicians have shaped, shifted and enriched the local and global music landscape over the decades.

Shekhinah said her choice of songs represented her favourite moments.

"Music is my first language, no matter where in the world I am. I chose these songs to represent all the places I’ve been and favourite moments I have lived, each one holds a special place down memory lane and each artist is a Queen in their own way and space, these are must know hard hits on my playlist," she said.



Amanda Black said her playlist included women who had inspired her to live her dream.

Amanda Black Photo: Supplied

“This playlist consists of women who have inspired me as a budding musician and also women who still inspire me now that I’m living my dream telling my stories through melodies. My peers motivate me to push boundaries and challenge myself. The legends remind me of when I was still dreaming and motivate me to keep going,” Black said.

She said she chose the songs because they made her experience emotion.

"I either feel really good or really sad, music for my every mood," said Black.

Her list includes Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade, American singer, Mary J Blige and South Africans Brenda Fassie and Brenda Mtambo.

Added to this month is also two exclusive female playlists Who Run The World and Top Women in Streaming.

Check out their playlist on Apple Music.