2021 MTV Africa Music Awards nominees revealed

MTV Africa Music Awards Kampala 2021 (MAMA) has revealed Africa’s top acts with first nominees list.

Talented African musicians feature from Burna Boy, Busiswa, Davido, Diamond Platnumz, Innoss’B, Kabza De Small, John Blaq, Master KG, Suspect 95, Sheebah, Soraia Ramos, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade and WizKid – who were each nominated for two awards. São Tomé and Príncipe’s Calema leads the pack with three nominations for Artist of the Year, Best Group and Best Lusophone Act.

In the Best Male category, Nigerians Burna Boy, Rema and Fireboy DML will face off against South African musos Kabza De Small and Master KG, as well as Tanzanian artist Harmonize, and Innoss’B from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The highly contested Best Female category features fierce female competition and is lead by Uganda’s Sheebah, Sho Madjozi and Busiswa from South Africa, Cape Verde’s Soraia Ramos and Simi, Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage from Nigeria.

An epic battle of the bands is set to take place between Blaq Diamond; Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa of South Africa; Sauti Sol and Ethic from Kenya; Calema from São Tomé and Príncipe and Tanzania’s Rostam in the Best Group category.