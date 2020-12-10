2021 MTV Africa Music Awards nominees revealed
MTV Africa Music Awards Kampala 2021 (MAMA) has revealed Africa’s top acts with first nominees list.
Talented African musicians feature from Burna Boy, Busiswa, Davido, Diamond Platnumz, Innoss’B, Kabza De Small, John Blaq, Master KG, Suspect 95, Sheebah, Soraia Ramos, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade and WizKid – who were each nominated for two awards. São Tomé and Príncipe’s Calema leads the pack with three nominations for Artist of the Year, Best Group and Best Lusophone Act.
In the Best Male category, Nigerians Burna Boy, Rema and Fireboy DML will face off against South African musos Kabza De Small and Master KG, as well as Tanzanian artist Harmonize, and Innoss’B from the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The highly contested Best Female category features fierce female competition and is lead by Uganda’s Sheebah, Sho Madjozi and Busiswa from South Africa, Cape Verde’s Soraia Ramos and Simi, Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage from Nigeria.
An epic battle of the bands is set to take place between Blaq Diamond; Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa of South Africa; Sauti Sol and Ethic from Kenya; Calema from São Tomé and Príncipe and Tanzania’s Rostam in the Best Group category.
The Artist of the Year also has some stiff competition, namely Burna Boy, Davido, Tiwa Savage and Wizkid from Nigeria, São Tomé and Príncipe’S Calema, Diamond Platnumz from Tanzania and South Africa’s Master KG.
The second round of nominations, including Best Collaboration, Best International, Personality of the Year, Best Alternative Act, Best Fan Base Award and Song of the Year will be revealed from the 5 January 2021 on MTV Base.
MAMA 2021 Award Categories
Best Female
Simi (Nigeria)
Sheebah (Uganda)
Sho Madjozi (South Africa)
Busiswa (South Africa)
Yemi Alade (Nigeria)
Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)
Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
Best Male
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Innoss’B (Democratic Republic of Congo)
Kabza De Small (South Africa)
Harmonize (Tanzania)
Fireboy DML (Nigeria)
Master KG (South Africa)
Rema (Nigeria)
Best Group
Blaq Diamond (South Africa)
Sauti Sol (Kenya)
Kabza De Small / DJ Maphorisa (South Africa)
Calema (São Tomé and Príncipe)
Ethic (Kenya)
Rostam (Tanzania)
Artist of the Year
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Calema (São Tomé and Príncipe)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Master KG (South Africa)
Davido (Nigeria)
Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Best Breakthrough Act
Elaine (South Africa)
Tems (Nigeria)
Omah Lay (Nigeria)
Zuchu (Tanzania)
John Blaq (Uganda)
Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)
Focalistic (South Africa)
Best Hip Hop
Nasty C (South Africa)
Suspect 95 (Cote d’Ivoire)
Khaligraph Jones (Kenya)
Kwesi Arthur (Ghana)
NGA (Angola)
OMG (Senegal)
Best Ugandan Act
Sheebah
Bebe Cool
John Blaq
Vinka
Daddy Andre
Spice Diana
Best Lusophone Act
Calema (São Tomé and Príncipe)
Preto Show (Angola)
Anna Joyce (Angola)
Mr Bow (Mozambique)
Nelson Freitas (Cape Verde)
Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)
Best Francophone Act
Innoss’B (Democratic Republic of Congo)
Suspect 95 (Cote d’Ivoire)
Dip Doundou Guiss (Senegal)
Stanley Enow (Cameroon)
Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of Congo)
Gaz Mawete (Democratic Republic of Congo)
Alone Together: Best Lockdown Performance
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania) – Africa Day Benefit Concert
Black Motion (South Africa) – Red Bull Rendezvous
Niniola ft Busiswa (Nigeria / SA) – Africa Day Benefit Concert
Singuila (Congo) – DCDR Series
AKA (South Africa) – AKA TV
Yemi Alade (Nigeria) – Poverty (live session)