3 African artists are credited as contributors on Beyoncé’s upcoming album, ‘Renaissance’

A month on from the release of the trendy dance single, "Break My Soul" global pop star Beyoncé has revealed the tracklist for her long-awaited album, "Renaissance". On Wednesday, after Beyoncé shared the tracklist for "Renaissance", her follow up to the critically acclaimed "Lemonade", a full credits list with all the songwriters and producers started making the rounds online.

Fans have since noticed that the credits on track 10, which is titled "Move", feature Nigerian stars Temilade Openiyi (Tems), Richard Olowaranti Isong (P2J) and Ronald Banful (GuiltyBeatz). "Tems and P2J are credited as Songwriters on the song “Move” on Beyoncé’s forthcoming album “Renaissance”. Huge 🇳🇬🌍🧡," shared @the49thstreet. Tems and P2J are credited as Songwriters on the song “Move” on Beyoncé’s forthcoming album “Renaissance”.

Huge 🇳🇬🌍🧡 pic.twitter.com/OShel63kA8 — 49th. (@the49thstreet) July 21, 2022 P2J and Tems previously worked together on Wizkid’s “Made In Lagos” album where P2J produced the international smash hit “Essence”, which Tems was featured on.

GuiltyBeatz on the other hand produced Tems’ most recent single, “Crazy Tings”. He also previously produced two songs (“Already” and “Keys To The Kingdom”) on Beyoncé’s 2020 Lion King soundtrack album, “The Lion King: The Gift”. Whether this means Beyoncé will also be dabbling in afrobeats on this album once more or if these African artists will be showcasing their range on dance music remains to be seen. What we do know is there seems to be a growing trend of the biggest artists in the world turning to the African continent for inspiration.

Global stars like Chris Brown, DaBaby, Future and Drake have all recently released albums that featured prominent contributions from some of the continent’s brightest stars. Related video: "Renaissance", which comes out on July 29, features 16 tracks and some interesting song titles, including “Alien Superstar”, “Virgo’s Groove”, “America Has a Problem” and "Thique".

