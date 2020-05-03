5FM announces its new presenter lineup

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The long awaited new 5FM presenter lineup has finally been announced. The station released the changes on Thursday, continuing with it's strong music offering in addition to nurturing all current on-air talent listeners have grown accustomed to. Here's the new line up. "The Roger Goode Show" (Monday – Friday, 6am to 9am). Zanele Potelwa, (a.k.a. Young Boomerang) who’s been the digital expert within the team, will take on a permanent role as the show’s traffic reporter as well as continue as one of the station’s digital producers. "5 Drive" (Monday to Friday, 3pm to 6pm). Afternoon drive listeners will hear familiar voices - Nick Hamman along with Nadia Romanos on News, Jude van Wyk on Sport, and newcomer Bibi Mbangula on Traffic – who has been part of the station’s digital team.

Stephanie B and Msizi James take over from Nick (Monday to Friday, 9am to 12pm).

"5FM Nights" - Smash Afrika gets an additional hour to his show as he takes over from 6pm to 10pm. The ever popular and now legendary Ultimix at 6 will get the Smash treatment and have new life breathed into it. Programme Manager Siyanda Fikelephi says that this decision was taken because as a youthful brand 5FM wants to continue being trend-setters in both current and relevant content to young adults.

"Music Capital" (Monday - Thursday, 10pm - 1am) will continue to be hosted by Justin Toerien.

"All Night Music" (Weekends, 1am- 4am) will be hosted by Marilize du Plessis.

"The Recovery Zone" (Weekends, 4am - 7am) will be hosted by Durban-based 5Squad member Leah Jazz.

Seasoned Sport reporter Duran Collett finds a new home on the weekends alongside host Nicole da Silva and newsreader Sibs Matiyela on "5FM XL Mornings" (Weekends, 7am - 10am).

The "5FM Weekender 5" will see some minor show changes which include a new show for Ms Cosmo. She gets an additional show on Saturdays from 5pm – 7pm, which means that Ryan the DJ’s show "5tarting from 5cratch" moves up an hour from 7pm – 10pm. "The Kyle Cassim Show" then follows on from 10pm – 1am.