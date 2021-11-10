A-Reece fans rally behind him for Artist of the Decade at SA Hip Hop Awards

Local hip hop artist A-Reece’s fans have put actions behind their words by rallying for him to win the coveted Artist of the Decade title at the SA Hip Hop Awards. A-Reece’s fan base, collectively known as the “slimes” are known to ride hard for their favourite rapper.

The slimes are vocal about their support for the rapper and often defend his honour on social media. This time, the slimes are proving that their support goes beyond flooding the mentions of people who come for their favourite rapper. A twitter user, @BrunoSigwela had commented that he found it “hilarious” that A-Reece was leading in the votes but members of the slimes remarked that critics should continue complaining while they continue to vote. “Y’all complain but ain’t even voting for those you feel deserve it lmaoooo anyway” tweeted @__ubereatzz.

I think Areece is cool and all of that but for him to be leading kwi votes of artist of the decade in these hip hop awards, is hilarious. Lol, what the hell? — Bruno Sigwela🇿🇦 (@BrunoSigwela) November 3, 2021 The winner of the Artist of the Decade category is determined by public votes and while it is still early to tell who will win, A-Reece fans are letting the rapper know he made no mistake by submitting his music for award consideration. The “Paradise” hitmaker had taken a step back from submitting his music for consideration but prior to the closing date for submissions at the SA Hip Hop awards, word got out from A-Reece’s camp that he had submitted. The surprise move was thanks to his loyal fan base which put pressure on the award-winning rapper to submit his music for awards consideration.

A-Reece is leading the race with 10 831 votes received so far. Public votes count 40% in determining the winner and judges’ scores count for 60%. Y’all complain but ain’t even voting for those you feel deserve it lmaoooo anyway https://t.co/JAxURcMya6 pic.twitter.com/vMww1OzRug — i (@__ubereatzz) November 4, 2021 Artist of the Decade is a new category that was revealed along with the rest of the nominations.

The new category got tongues wagging, with debates over what qualifies an artist to be considered for the award. SA hip hop acts AKA, Cassper Nyovest, Emtee, Khuli Chana, KO, Kwesta, Riky Rick, Zakwe, Gigi Lamayne, Nadia Nakai, Nasty C, Reason, Stogie T, YoungstaCPT and Da Les have received a nod in the Artist of the Decade category. A-Reece burst onto the music scene in 2015. He was among the first signings to record label Ambitiouz Entertainment along with Emtee.

The Atteridgeville-born rapper later left the record label. He released his debut album “Paradise” under the label. He went on to release more projects as an independent artist. He previously scooped a trophy at the SA Hip Hop awards for Lyricist of the year, at the age of 19 in 2016. This year, A-Reece scored a nomination at the upcoming 2021 MTV Africa Music Awards for Best Fan Base Award.

Earlier this year he released his fifth full-length project called “Today's Tragedy, Tomorrow’s Memory”. He recently finished working on a joint album with his brother Jay Jody. A release date has not yet been announced for the project, which will be titled “heaveN caN waiT : thE narroW dooR voL.1”.