A-Reece get a shout-out from Ebro on Apple Music 1

Remember back in the day when you would get excited hearing your name on the radio because your friend sent you a shout-out? Or to bring it back to 2021, when you get tagged in an Instagram story? Well, that excitement could very well be how rapper A-Reece felt this week. The star was the talk of social media after his recent project “Today's Tragedy, Tomorrow's Memories” got a shout-out from Apple Music 1's Ebro Darden. A-Reece recently dropped his much-anticipated mixtape and the love it received had him trending for hours, and staying in the top spots of the music charts. This week, the Pretoria-born rapper got a stamp of approval from the American music exec who posted a video from the rapper before recommending his song Hibachi as a must-have on any music lover's playlist.

A-Reece explained the song’s inspiration.

“I remember when I was making ’Hibachi’, I went on to Tracklib and the first song I discovered while I was digging was Ace Spectrum's ’I Don't Want To Play Around’.

“It immediately reminded me of Drake's ’Fancy’, and Estelle's ’Silly Girls’, and I was inspired to chop it and make it into a loop and just throw some dope raps on it.

“The whole inspiration behind it is basically showcasing my lyrical abilities, so shout-out to Apple Music 1 and the big man Ebro,” A-Reece said.

Today’s Discovered on @AppleMusic artist is South African rapper and songwriter @reece_youngking. Tune in at 3:55 ET to catch his single “HIBACHI” and add it to your library. https://t.co/RwqJBvn5Cd pic.twitter.com/EdE9BQPnW7 — Ebro (@oldmanebro) March 29, 2021

Ebro was not the only one who praised A-Reece.

DJ Sbu responded to A-Reece with the lyrics from one of the star’s singles and A-Reece responded by saying: “Since day one, respect king”.