A-Reece releases ‘Deadlines: Free P2’ featuring Drake’s infamous former ghost writer Quentin Miller

A-Reece has extended his scorching run with the release of his new mixtape, “Deadlines: Free P2”. The mixtape, which is part of the running series of projects he releases ahead of his Reece Effect live show series, is a seven-track mixtape that features the likes of amapiano star DJ Maphorisa, former label-mate turned nemesis Emtee, his brother and fellow Revenge Club Records signee, Jay Jody.

Story continues below Advertisement

The project also features Atlanta-based rapper Quentin Miller. Miller became a household name in 2015 when it was first revealed by rapper Meek Mill that he was Drake’s “ghost writer”, leading to widespread public outrage. Ghost writing is widely frowned upon in hip hop. The mixtape is also a precursor to his eagerly anticipated sophomore album, “Paradise 2”. A-Reece describes it as the “album before the album”. He also adds that all the songs in the prophecy were intended to be shortlisted for the album.

“No rejects from prior projects, all songs are less than a year old. “The process felt synonymous to painting in front of a live audience with a time limit. Exhilarating and intense at the same time. I just think this approach takes me out of my comfort zone which is something I need as I transition into wrapping up P2,” he says. The 25-year-old also details the process of reuniting with Emtee for “Bigger Than Me”, which is one of the highlight tracks on the mixtape.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Emtee and I finally link up after six years of highs and lows, dropping out our former label, going independent and taking on more responsibility for our own careers. “Soulkit sent me a beat pack with, like eight beats on it. Before even running through the rest of the pack I was stuck on the third beat. Kept playing it for like a week just enjoying it. Then once I knew what I want to talk about, it just organically came together,” he says. This year, A-Reece has been doing things differently. He’s released more music than usual, he started a new record label called Revenge Club Records alongside Jay Jody, and he’s been more open with the public and the media than ever before.

Story continues below Advertisement

Despite still positioning himself as a kind of underground, fringe rapper, his die-hard fan base always shows up in their numbers and he’s constantly a topic of discussion on social media. That’s no different with this release. “'Made sure we all ate, I would always say grace but the n****s had they eyes open staring at my plate'. real talk A-REECE,” tweeted @iamandla_012. 'made sure we all ate, I would always say grace but the niggas had they eyes open staring at my plate'



real talk A-REECE — Did Paradise 2 drop Today? (@iamandla_012) October 20, 2022 @TheBoyPostman added, “A-REECE IS THAT GUY BRO. LEAVE THE NOISE. TAP INTO THE MUSIC FR. GREATEST RAPPER OF OUR GENERATION.”