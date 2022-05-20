A-Reece thanks fans for ‘Hustler's Prayer’ gold certification

A-Reece doesn't tweet much, but when he does it's typically to drop some gems or to share some good news. True to form, this morning the reclusive rapper took to the social media platform to share that “Hustler's Prayer”, his outstanding feature with 25K, was officially gold.

“25K’s ‘HUSTLER’S PRAYER’ is officially GOLD. Thank you to all the supporters, everyone who relates. A lot of heart was put into that record,” he tweeted. 25K’s “ HUSTLER’S PRAYER “ is officially GOLD. Thank you to all the supporters, everyone who relates. A lot of heart was put into that record. — A-REECE. (@reece_youngking) May 20, 2022 Last night, during an episode of Ayanda MVP's Home Run show on YFM, the pair were presented with their respective gold plaques, in front of a small gathering of fans and close friends. A-Reece and 25K then went on to perform the single on the YFM stage.

The two Pitori rappers have struck up a close relationship over the past two years, as evidenced by their regular public appearances together. At last month's Cotton Fest concert, A-Reece brought 25K out during his controversial closing set, where festival staffers reportedly cut his set off before he was done. 25K famously blew up in 2019, with his anthemic debut major label single, “Culture Vulture”.

Shortly after the song went viral, superstar rappers AKA and Emtee quickly hopped on the remix and co-signed him, which propelled him into national stardom. Not long after this, 25K switched allegiances, as he ended his brief stint with Universal Music, by moving onto rival label, Sony Music. It was through Sony that he released his critically-acclaimed debut album, “Pheli Makhaveli” and the standout hit, “Hustler's Prayer”.

