A serving of music with your community news

As part of the partnership, Magic828 will be available on selected ACM title websites, giving readers access to a great line up of radio talent and music. These include Atlantic Sun, Southern Suburbs Tatler, Constantiaberg Bulletin, False Bay Echo, Tabletalk, Northern News, Bolander, Sentinel News and CapeTowner where you can access Magic828’s livestream player while reading your favourite community news.

“We are excited to add this new offering to our websites, which enables us to not only inform and educate our audiences, but also entertain them – at the click of a button with the player conveniently embedded into our news sites,” says editor-in-chief of ACM’s Cape Community Media, Chantel Erfort. Cape Community Media, publishes 15 community newspapers and websites, with a focus on local news from Cape Town and the Boland region. Magic828 is a commercial radio station and streaming service that provides audiences with high quality music and on-air content to keep you entertained and engaged.

The station services the Cape Town metropolitan area and is available nationally and internationally via livestream. They play the big hits from the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s. Their line-up includes experienced radio talent Graeme White, Adrian Larger, Megan Edwards, Seano Loots, Keenan Williams, Brandon Baatjies and Lynita Crofford. “Given the alignment of our audiences and within the first month of our relaunch, we are very excited to announce our partnership with Africa Community Media (ACM) stable of community news platforms.

“Whether you live in Table View, Constantia, Plattekloof, Sea Point, Rondebosch or Fish Hoek, this win-win partnership allows value to be created for ACM’s Cape metropolitan audience, and equally, for Magic828 listeners,” said Magic828 CEO, Amit Makan. ACM CEO Sandy Naudé said: “Africa Community Media welcomes Magic 828 as our partner and we are delighted to offer additional value to Cape Community Media’s loyal readers and clients.” In addition to our livestream, Magic828 is available on the 828 AM frequency in Cape Town, as well as a dynamic smartphone app that is available to download from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.