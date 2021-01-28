Adrenalin's 'Rise of The Indian King' showcases Indian heritage

South African rapper, Justin Govender, aka Adrenalin, has old and new fans dancing to his recently released track, “Rise Of The Indian King”. Produced by Avi Geezy and cinematography by Dastaan Media, the song is a remixed version of a Tamil song, “Yeh Macha Indhe” which is popular in the Indian community. The Indian rapper adds his spin on the song in a positive way with fire rap lyrics and a stunning music video to accompany it. A lot of people think Adrenalin’s success is overnight, however he’s been working on an off in the music industry since 2006. “Music is my passion and I started out as a battle rapper but, in 2013, I lost a dear friend, and blamed myself for it, so I stopped my career and went into a depression for a while.

“It was only in 2016 that I started investing in my music again. Since then, we’ve dropped two other music videos over the past year and a half,” said the Indian rapper.

The 27-year-old Johannesburg artist said the success of “Rise of The Indian King” was overwhelming, allowing him to do what he had set out to do.

”I couldn’t have imagined the success of the video. These are lyrics that I worked on in 2013, then revisited it in 2017 and again in 2020. It changed each time my voice developed,“ he said.

“The aim of this video was to create something different, and change the narrative of how people perceive Indian people and our culture as well as share something that is proudly South African,” said Adrenalin.

The rapper said that growing up in a staunch Tamil family where his parents played only Tamil and old-school songs, encouraged him make something they could also enjoy.

”I wanted to bridge the gap between old school and new. I wanted to make something that my parents and other elder folks could listen to and say: 'Hey, this is not bad'.”

His plans for the year include four new videos, with the next one expected to drop in April.

“Five minutes after ’Rise of The Indian King’ video released, I thought: ’Okay what’s next?’. We’ve since been hard at work making more. The next track will be released in April and I promise it is going to be a proper banger,” he said.

Offering advice to his fans, Adrenalin said: ”Two weeks ago I was at the worst place I could be in.

“My car was repossessed, bills started creeping up and then this happened. So, to my fans, keep your heads up.

“Your have only two options: you can either be a victim or survivor. I chose the latter, you should too.“