African Jazz Pioneers and Mahotella Queens joint album is the stuff of legends

Iconic South African bands, Mahotella Queens and African Jazz Pioneers, are re-writing history as they release a joint album to celebrate their respective musical journeys that span over four decades. Titled “Hello Hello: A Forty-Year Anniversary”, the album released on Freedom Day.

Though they have shared the stage on numerous occasions over the years, this is the first collaboration project for these legendary groups. The album is produced by renowned percussionist and producer Dan Chiorboli and Grammy Award-winning record producer and engineer John Lindemann. It features a mix of reworked old favourites and new songs recorded in a contemporary style, which preserves the groups’ traditional identities and retains the soul and emotion of both groups’ originality.

Speaking to IOL Entertainment, African Jazz Pioneers leader Mpho Sithole said this new album is the stuff that legends are made of. “After the passing of the band leader Ntemi Piliso, there was that thing that the main guy is gone, so there is no possibility that the group can continue, but his wish was for the group to continue for generations to come,” shares Sithole. “As the remaining members, we could not let him down. We have to continue, even though very difficult. Promoters did not want to work with us for reasons unknown to us.”

Sithole said none of the challenges they encountered following Piliso’s death in 2000 could deter them from his “vision”. They had to keep forward in honour of his memory. “Most of the original members died, others retired, and we had to bring in new members. Piliso’s vision was clear from the onset: he said to us, ‘If you ever have to replace some members, make sure to bring in youngsters to safeguard the future of the band’.” And indeed, they added young people to the band, and some of their talents will be showcased in the forthcoming album.

African Jazz Pioneers. Picture: Supplied According to Sithole, the collaboration album was a long time coming. “It all started with us recording an album with John Lindemann, whom with worked with before. “And we wanted ‘use one of Mahotella Queens’ songs ‘Melodi Ya Lla’. So we invited Antos Stella (Mahotella Queen's manager) to the studio, and it was during this meeting that the idea to do a collaboration album was born.

“A few weeks later, we were in the studio and started recording, and I must tell you, this album is fireworks. “This was a long time coming. We are bringing together the sounds of marabi and mbaqanga music, infused with the new generation's sound of kwaito and amapiano. It’s an exciting project, and everyone is going to love it.” When quizzed about the significance of releasing the project on Freedom Day, Sithole explained: “When Mandela was inaugurated, he invited us to come and play at the inauguration ceremony, and he asked the organisers to ensure that we were the first band to perform, and it happened exactly like.

“When Madiba did the Madiba dance at the inauguration, he was dancing to one of our songs, ‘Bra Ntemi's Kwela’. That was his request that we play that song. It was one of his favourites. “So, Freedom Day is very significant to us, as two bands, taking into consideration the history of this country and what the day meant for us, who lived through those years of apartheid. So releasing our music on this historical day, we are celebrating and honouring those who brought us this Freedom.’’ The album release will be followed up by three live concerts at The Market Theatre.