Afro-pop artist Kelani releases the title track of his upcoming album, ‘Raxa Dyambu’

South Africa’s vibrant music scene is set to be electrified with the upcoming release of Afro-pop artist Kelani’s latest album, “Raxa Dyambu”. The album, which translates to “The Sun Rises”, will drop on October 25 and will carry eight powerful tracks that dive deep into themes of love, spirituality and the struggles that come with everyday life.

Kelani’s unique sound which is rich with authentic African beats and languages, weaves together stories that inspire hope and resilience. To whet fans’ appetites, Kelani has released the title track which offers a glimpse into the inspiring message behind the music, which focuses on finding hope even in the hardest times According to a statement: “Through his music, Kelani talks to those facing life’s challenges, whether it's in their relationships, finances, or simply feeling lost.

“His songs serve as a reminder that nobody is alone in their struggles, and that there’s always light ahead.” “I want my music to give people hope. ‘Raxa Dyambu’ is about knowing that better days are coming, no matter what challenges you’re facing. Like the sun rising after a long night, there’s always something to look forward to,” he said. With its uplifting message, “Raxa Dyambu” promises to be a soundtrack to overcoming life’s struggles with grace and hope.

Some of the other tracks on the highly-anticipated album are, “Swa Manghovo”, “Sebela” and “My Baby”. Apart from being a talented musician, Kelani is also making waves in the fashion world. Kelani's love for fashion is rooted in the same passion that drives his music – the desire to express African identity, culture, and stories in everything he does.