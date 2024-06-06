Afropop singer Csana releases new music with Mduduzi Ncube

By Oceans Marasha Csana, the rising star in the Afro-pop music scene, just dropped her second radio single "Ndilinde," featuring Nkabi Records' Mduduzi Ncube. The project is an exciting collaboration.

"Ndilinde" draws its inspiration from Csana's personal experiences, specifically her journey of patiently awaiting a life partner. The song delves into the complexities of love, portraying a dialogue between partners deeply in love but grappling with the challenges of separation. The title, "Ndilinde," translates to "Wait for me" in English, encapsulating the essence of the song's theme.

Csana's latest album, "Inguquko," has been making waves in the music industry, garnering increasing popularity. With her distinctive sound and heartfelt lyrics, Csana has quickly become a favourite among fans of Afro-pop music. It's no surprise that her new single is poised to be a hit, further solidifying her position as a rising star in the genre.

“I’m excited to share ‘Ndilinde’ with my fans. The song is very personal to me, and I hope it resonates with those who have experienced the ups and downs of love,” said Csana. The collaboration with Nkabi Records' Mduduzi Ncube is truly a match made in music heaven. Ncube's soulful voice perfectly complements Csana's sound, resulting in a beautiful harmony that is bound to captivate audiences. Their combined talent and chemistry create an irresistible blend that listeners are sure to love.