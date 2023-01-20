AKA and Khuli Chana join forces as ‘Mass Country’ pre-order goes live

The wait for AKA’s first solo album in five years is almost over after the “Lemons (Lemonade)” hitmaker launched the pre-order for his upcoming album “Mass Country”. In support of the pre-order, the 34-year-old released a new single titled “Prada” featuring veteran rapper Khuli Chana. The pair, who’ve worked together on several hit records over past decade, had been teasing the song for the past week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) The single sees AKA continue on his recent playfulness in his music on both his verse and the hook. Khuli Chana, on the other hand, delivers one of his most impressive verses to date as he luxuriates in his success. The Motswako Originator references the lavish life he and his wife Lamiez Holworthy are living throughout his verse: “Skipping lines at the Prada store, now that is the kind of content we signed up for,” he raps. “Red bow on a G-Wagon, untie the blindfold and look where we’re headed.”

“This week's @applemusic Track Of The Week. Stream PR D A & Pre-Add #MassCountry now on Apple Music.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) The new single was produced by the same team that did such a great job on “Lemons (Lemonade)”: Christer, Zadok and Deezus. AKA also announced that “Mass Country” was executive produced by Zadok, Tshiamo Letshwene, Nivo and AKA himself. Over the past few weeks AKA has been spotted in studio with the likes of Emtee, Blxckie, Yanga and Manana.

