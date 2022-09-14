AKA and K.O set to get the summer started with new releases on Friday

Veteran award-winning rap stars AKA and K.O have both taken to social media to announce that they’ll be releasing new music on Friday. K.O will be releasing his fourth studio album, “Skhanda Republic Vol 3 (SR3)” while AKA is set to release a new single which is the lead to his upcoming album, “Mass Country”.

“With the fourth quarter just weeks away, @akaworldwide begins his album rollout,” shared AKA’s label, Sony Music. “Expected to be released in October, AKA fans/supporters can look forward to a lemon squeezy lead single dropping this Friday.” With the fourth quarter just weeks away, @akaworldwide begins his album rollout. Expected to be released in October, AKA fans/supporters can look forward to a lemon squeezy lead single dropping this Friday. Read more on @slikouron https://t.co/JTZOr8M2ME — Sony Music Africa (@SonyMusicAfrica) September 13, 2022 It’s been four years since AKA released his last album, the platinum-selling classic “Touch My Blood”. In the time since, AKA has endured a rocky time in the spotlight and struggled to rediscover his best.

In stark contrast, K.O has been on the up-and-up and is currently enjoying the hottest run of his decade-long career thanks to his record-breaking new single, “Sete” featuring Blxckie and Young Stunna. On Wednesday, September 14, he shared the full track list, which includes features from Msaki, Zuma, Sarkodie, Ruger, Sjava, Pabi Cooper and Vuyina. “My new album SR3 drops this Friday,” K.O shared on Twitter. “Couldn’t be more proud. Please click on link to pre-save it.”

