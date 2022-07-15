Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, July 15, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

AKA and Nasty C shoot new music video as AKA prepares for upcoming album

Despite being two of the most prominent rappers in the country AKA and Nasty C have only once collaborated on a song together, DJ Vigilante’s 2016 single ‘Bang Out’. Picture: Instagram

Despite being two of the most prominent rappers in the country AKA and Nasty C have only once collaborated on a song together, DJ Vigilante’s 2016 single ‘Bang Out’. Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

Share

Four years since he released his platinum-selling album “Touch My Blood”, award-winning rapper AKA is gearing up for the release of his long-awaited forth solo studio album.

“The time has come. 💖🇿🇦🎥”, he tweeted on Wednesday along with an image of his hands stretched out wide and a ray of light beaming on to his face.

Story continues below Advertisement

He went on to share a video on Twitter of himself and rapper Nasty C at a music video shoot.

Last night he followed that up with a series of pictures from the shoot on his Instagram profile with the caption, “Left, right & centre … and that's how we enter. #MassCountry by @blavk_rebel”.

It’s unclear whether Mass Country is the name of the single with Nasty C or the name of the album, but SlikourOnLife reports that it’s the album title.

More on this

Despite being two of the most prominent rappers in the country AKA and Nasty C have only once collaborated on a song together, DJ Vigilante’s 2016 single “Bang Out”.

During his early years in the industry Nasty C spoke about how AKA was one of his biggest inspirations coming up and shared in an interview with Live Mag how AKA once tried to sign him when he was a teenager.

That deal never quite materialised but their admiration for one another is no secret.

Story continues below Advertisement

AKA has been very quiet on the music front since his last project in 2020, a collaborative EP with Costa Titch titled “You're Welcome”.

Interestingly, Cassper Nyovest also recently announced that he has a song on the way with Nasty C, tweeting last month “New Nasty x Cassper Nyovest onda way.”

Related Topics:

AKACassper NyovestArtistsEntertainmentCelebrity Gossip

Share