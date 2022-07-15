AKA and Nasty C shoot new music video as AKA prepares for upcoming album

Four years since he released his platinum-selling album “Touch My Blood”, award-winning rapper AKA is gearing up for the release of his long-awaited forth solo studio album. “The time has come. 💖🇿🇦🎥”, he tweeted on Wednesday along with an image of his hands stretched out wide and a ray of light beaming on to his face.

He went on to share a video on Twitter of himself and rapper Nasty C at a music video shoot. Last night he followed that up with a series of pictures from the shoot on his Instagram profile with the caption, "Left, right & centre … and that's how we enter. #MassCountry by @blavk_rebel". It's unclear whether Mass Country is the name of the single with Nasty C or the name of the album, but SlikourOnLife reports that it's the album title.

Despite being two of the most prominent rappers in the country AKA and Nasty C have only once collaborated on a song together, DJ Vigilante’s 2016 single “Bang Out”. During his early years in the industry Nasty C spoke about how AKA was one of his biggest inspirations coming up and shared in an interview with Live Mag how AKA once tried to sign him when he was a teenager. That deal never quite materialised but their admiration for one another is no secret.

