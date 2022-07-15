AKA and Nasty C shoot new music video as AKA prepares for upcoming album

Four years since he released his platinum-selling album “Touch My Blood”, award-winning rapper AKA is gearing up for the release of his long-awaited forth solo studio album.
“The time has come. 💖🇿🇦🎥”, he tweeted on Wednesday along with an image of his hands stretched out wide and a ray of light beaming on to his face.
He went on to share a video on Twitter of himself and rapper Nasty C at a music video shoot.
Last night he followed that up with a series of pictures from the shoot on his Instagram profile with the caption, “Left, right & centre … and that's how we enter. #MassCountry by @blavk_rebel”.
It’s unclear whether Mass Country is the name of the single with Nasty C or the name of the album, but SlikourOnLife reports that it’s the album title.
Despite being two of the most prominent rappers in the country AKA and Nasty C have only once collaborated on a song together, DJ Vigilante’s 2016 single “Bang Out”.
During his early years in the industry Nasty C spoke about how AKA was one of his biggest inspirations coming up and shared in an interview with Live Mag how AKA once tried to sign him when he was a teenager.
That deal never quite materialised but their admiration for one another is no secret.
AKA has been very quiet on the music front since his last project in 2020, a collaborative EP with Costa Titch titled “You're Welcome”.
Interestingly, Cassper Nyovest also recently announced that he has a song on the way with Nasty C, tweeting last month “New Nasty x Cassper Nyovest onda way.”
