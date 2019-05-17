Sho Madjozi and AKA. Picture: Instagram

On Friday, the local nominations for the BET Awards 2019 taking place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on 23 June were announced in Johannesburg.

The awards celebrate the brightest stars across music, television, film, sports, and philanthropy. The nominees announced in the Best International Act Award category from South Africa is Hip Hop rapper AKA alongside Nigerian musicians Burna Boy and Mr. Eazi.





Also included in the category are Dave and Giggs from the UK with Aya Nakamura and Dosseh from France.

In the fan voted category of Best New International Act, Sho Madjozi from South Africa is nominated together with Teniola Apata from Nigeria, Headie One and Octavian from the UK and France’s Jokair and Nesly.

BET will honour the Best International Act in-show, along with the viewer’s choice fan voted category Best New International Act during the live red-carpet pre-show. The pre-show will be broadcast on BET Africa (DStv channel 129) from 00:00 CAT and 20:00 CAT.

.@akaworldwide arriving at the BET Awards Nominee party. pic.twitter.com/xuQcTtU7BM — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) May 17, 2019

The International Act category has honoured previous African winners who have gone on to trail blaze Africa’s culture proudly and become recognisable worldwide for their talent from Nigeria’s 2face and D’banj in 2011 and Wizkid in 2017, Ghana’s Sarkodie and Stonebwoy in 2012 and 2015 respectively and South Africa’s Black Coffee in 2016.





Last year in 2018, for the first time, globally acclaimed Davido emotionally received his BET Best International Act Award live on stage during the global broadcast of the show with South Africa’s Sjava in traditional Zulu regalia receiving his Best New International Act at the live red carpet show.

In its nineteenth year, the “BET AWARDS” continues its reign as the ultimate platform showcasing the best and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience – celebrating not only the present and future of Black music, but also elevating the culture and being a driving force for social change.





BET Networks recognizes artists, entertainers, and athletes across 20 categories with the 2019 “BET Awards” nominations. The nominations are selected by BET’s Voting Academy, which is comprised of fans and an esteemed group of entertainment professionals in the fields of television, film, music, social media, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, and the creative arts. Internationally, the show will simulcast for the first-time on BET Africa (DStv channel 129) on Monday, 24 June at 02:00 CAT and 20:00 CAT.

The 2019 BET Awards will be broadcast in partnership with Russian Bear and My Muze by Vodacom on Monday, 24 June 2019, starting with a pre-show on at 00:00 CAT, followed by the main awards show at 02:00 CAT and conclude with a post-show immediately after. The awards will also be broadcast at 20:00 CAT the same night.