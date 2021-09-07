AKA announces joint album with Costa Titch 'You’re Welcome'
Following the release of their second single “Big Deal”, AKA and Costa Titch announced their joint album “You’re Welcome”.
The rap duo have been working on new music together and while it was first thought it would only be one song, “Super Soft”, they dropped their second, “Big Deal”, on Friday and announced they’re released a joint album.
Taking to social media, they made the big reveal to the Titch Gang and Megacy.
Titch Gang x Megacy! #YoureWelcome Drops This Friday!💚💜💚💜 Click the link to pre-ad the project! Can’t wait for you guys to hear it!😭🇿🇦🔥🔥🔥 📸: @MishaalGanjaz https://t.co/gDAnvjFEp7 pic.twitter.com/4doYzhnlpw— AKA (@akaworldwide) September 6, 2021
Fans of the rappers were overjoyed by this announcement and shared their thoughts on social media.
@akaworldwide welcome back! pic.twitter.com/0gKk7vOURl— Douglas Mjekula 👨🏽💻 (@DouglasMjekula) September 4, 2021
Looking forward to this drop! https://t.co/ydAx0ajcLt— Dj Zan-D (@DjZanD) September 6, 2021
These Combination of @akaworldwide & @costatitchworld is Something else🤞🏼🔥🔥🔥🔥💯 pic.twitter.com/SrIpZ0VAdx— Jay Fits SA🇿🇦 (@jayfitsbaloo) September 7, 2021
#YoureWelcome dropping in the same week as the 6th anniversary of #composure and that's a #bigdeal pic.twitter.com/EbvxkZM2Ov— SupaMega (@NonoAdele) September 3, 2021
In June the rapper teased his fans with the draft of a song that is supposedly about his late fiancée, Anele “Nellie” Tembe.
This came after his return to social media the same month.
The “Casino” hitmaker posted videos on his Instagram Stories showing himself in the studio working on a song titled “Tears Run Dry”.
Still in a draft phase, the lyrics, sung and rapped by AKA, speak about nothing being able to replace a woman.
“First thing on my mind, when I wake up. Nothing else can replace her, wish I could break down and cry but all my tears run dry,” he sings.
AKA then raps, “I saw you in my dreams, baby, that’s why I’m too terrified to go to sleep”.
Anele died at the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town where she fell from the 10th floor.
