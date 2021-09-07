AKA announces joint album with Costa Titch 'You’re Welcome'

Following the release of their second single “Big Deal”, AKA and Costa Titch announced their joint album “You’re Welcome”. The rap duo have been working on new music together and while it was first thought it would only be one song, “Super Soft”, they dropped their second, “Big Deal”, on Friday and announced they’re released a joint album.

In June the rapper teased his fans with the draft of a song that is supposedly about his late fiancée, Anele “Nellie” Tembe. This came after his return to social media the same month. The “Casino” hitmaker posted videos on his Instagram Stories showing himself in the studio working on a song titled “Tears Run Dry”.

Still in a draft phase, the lyrics, sung and rapped by AKA, speak about nothing being able to replace a woman. “First thing on my mind, when I wake up. Nothing else can replace her, wish I could break down and cry but all my tears run dry,” he sings. AKA then raps, “I saw you in my dreams, baby, that’s why I’m too terrified to go to sleep”.