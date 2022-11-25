AKA drops second single ‘Paradise’

Rapper AKA has dropped his second single from his upcoming album “Mass Country“. “Paradise”, which was released in the early hours of November 24, is a feel good hip hop love song that sees AKA sing about how he took "her to paradise”, gave her “diamonds and gold”, bought her “roses for Valentine’s” but she “still wants more”.

AKA explained: “’Paradise’ is a song that I wrote after having a fight with my girlfriend on Valentine’s Day, the fight is the genesis of where the track came from. “It’s about pressing the reset button with your partner when you argue, just saying you’ve held me down, let's wipe the slate clean and make things right.” The new song features renowned amapiano star Musa Keys, who shares the same management company as him, along with Ghanaian songbird Gyakie.

The “Fela In Versace” hitmaker said he wanted to make music with Keys because he’s always admired the artist. “Musa and I are in the same management company, and I love him as a performer, artist, producer and songwriter so I wanted a record I could make with him, something that sounds exotic for the continent and Europe.” About Gyakie, he said, “I was put on to Gyakie by some A&R, I listened to her stuff and asked if they make it happen, she jumped on the record.”

Super Mega has received much success after his single, “Lemons (Lemonade)”, achieved platinum status a few weeks after it dropped. Speaking on his music roll-out ahead of the album, AKA said: “I don’t think about the times to drop the records in terms of the one after the other. I just feel like ‘Paradise’ is good for the game because we are putting hip hop love songs in the game. “I think there aren’t enough hip hop love songs right now. I just wanted to put in some positive energy in all of that hard hip hop elements, I just wanted to do something from the heart.”

The single premiered on Apple Music’s, “The Dotty Show” hosted by English rapper, DJ, radio and television personality Ashley Charles aka Dotty. With “Mass Country” coming up early next year, AKA shared how “Lemons (Lemonade)” and “Paradise” sets the tone for the album: “’Paradise’ and ‘Lemons’ sets the tone for the album, sonically nothing else out there sound like them and that is what ‘Mass country’ is.

“A brand new formula, brand new sonics, brand new sound.” The “Paradise” music video was directed by Nivo, from T-effect, who previously directed AKA’s “Jika”. "Paradise“ is available on all digital platforms.