AKA. Picture: Instagram

Tweeps were surprised following the 2018 SA Hip Hop Awards nominees announcement on Monday did not include rappers AKA and A-Reece.

In response to his stans, the Megacy's, outrage Supa Mega took to his Twitter account to clear the air. 

In the tweet, he said he did not submit anything for the SA Hip Hop Awards and won't be submitting any of his future projects for award shows as he no longer believes in the concept of awards. 

The 'Fela In Versace' then went on to say that he believes that his album "Touch My Blood" was arguably the best album of the year and he doesn't need awards to confirm it and that all he needs is his fans' support. 