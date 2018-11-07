AKA. Picture: Instagram

Tweeps were surprised following the 2018 SA Hip Hop Awards nominees announcement on Monday did not include rappers AKA and A-Reece. In response to his stans, the Megacy's, outrage Supa Mega took to his Twitter account to clear the air.

In the tweet, he said he did not submit anything for the SA Hip Hop Awards and won't be submitting any of his future projects for award shows as he no longer believes in the concept of awards.

Megacy. Please stop attacking the SA Hip Hop Awards. I didn’t submit. For my own personal reasons I no longer submit for award shows because I no longer believe in the concept of awards. The greatest reward or award is you rocking with me and my music. I wish them all the best ❤️ — AKA (@akaworldwide) November 5, 2018

The 'Fela In Versace' then went on to say that he believes that his album "Touch My Blood" was arguably the best album of the year and he doesn't need awards to confirm it and that all he needs is his fans' support.

I have arguably the biggest album and without argument ... the biggest Hip Hop or even local song this year. Period. I don’t need an award to confirm that. All I need is your support. ❤️❤️❤️ — AKA (@akaworldwide) November 5, 2018

I appreciate all the amazing accolades and awards I have received over the years. All the votes from you and all the recognition from the industry and my peers. I am just not into awards right now. Good luck to all nominees!!! ❤️❤️❤️ — AKA (@akaworldwide) November 5, 2018



