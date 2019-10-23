Local rapper AKA has hit another milestone in his career and received his plaque for the multi diamond and platinum certification of four of his songs.

On Tuesday, the "Fela in Versace" rapper was thrown a surprise celebratory dinner for 5x diamond certification for "Dreamwork" featuring Yanga, diamond certification of "One Time" and the 8x platinum certification for "The World Is Yours" and "Caiphus Song".