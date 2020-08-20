AKA proclaims he is the 'greatest SA hip hop artist'

AKA has proclaimed that he is the “greatest SA hip hop artist of all time”. The “Fella in Versace” hitmaker took to Twitter on Thursday where he made a proclamation that can perceived by some as egotistical. He said: “I am the greatest SA hip hop artist of all time. Dead or alive”. I AM THE GREATEST SA HIP HOP ARTIST OF ALL TIME. DEAD OR ALIVE. — AKA (@akaworldwide) August 20, 2020 AKA was completely dragged in the thread as many of his followers disagreed with his tweet. They made fun of his autotunes and some asked if he knew what “a key” was. One user, @inkateko_ even went as far as to name his top 10 hip hop artists of all time, putting AKA last on his list.

Here’s a few tweets from his followers:

@OptimistCommie said: “Please AKA, please get someone to fix the Autotune on your tracks because it’s always on a completely different note than the backtrack”.

Please AKA, please get someone to fix the Autotune on your tracks because it’s always on a completely different note than the backtrack — ب ل م (@OptimistCommie) August 20, 2020

@Yemyem_M said: You are a typical ANC Member not so long ago you said PRO KID was the best and you 2nd now you making a U-Turn”.

You are a typical ANC Member not so long ago you said PRO KID was the best and you 2nd now you making a U-Turn pic.twitter.com/T8vZARzvFE — Yemyem_M🇿🇦 (@Yemyem_M) August 20, 2020

@inkateko_ said: “Mina na kaneta.... The GREATEST???... Here's my Top 10, 1. Pro, 2. Stogie T, 3. Zubz, 4. Proverb, 5. HHP, 6. Amu, 7. Flabba, 8. Tuks, 9. Kwesta, 10. AKA”.

Mina na kaneta.... The GREATEST???...

Here's my Top 10

1. Pro

2. Stogie T

3. Zubz

4. Proverb

5. HHP

6. Amu

7. Flabba

8. Tuks

9. Kwesta

10. AKA pic.twitter.com/D1UPsJGs9n — 🇿🇦ɪɴkateko Maluleke ➐ (@inkateko_) August 20, 2020

Prior to AKA’s self proclaiming tweet, the “Jika” rapper posted a one minute and 17 seconds documentation video which he captioned “Bhovamania”.

This is the title to his new EP that will be dropping soon.

In the video, AKA is seen with a host of people including award winning artist Flame doing a cool handshake.

Also in the video AKA also confessed that he has never lived in the “hood” but did visit the “hood” periodically.

Watch the video here: