AKA's a busy man, finalising his new album while tweeting about its future in the middle of the night. Picture: Instagram

Local rapper AKA is busy with his new album and says he wants "1 billion" features on the upcoming project. 

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, he gave a glimpse into the album's release schedule. 

In a series of tweets posted in the early hours, he said he had never been so "locked in on a project before" – even though he had mentioned his last album, "Touch My Blood", would be his best work. 

Supa Mega added he would release two singles in September, wanted the album to have "1 billion" features and a new wave of SA hip hop artists. 

The "Fela In Versace" rapper also said his "faves" and the "OGs" in the SA hip hop arena would be name dropping local stars such as Emtee, Nasty C and Shane Eagle along with female artists. 

Appearing on "Behind The Story" with Pearl Thusi earlier this year, he said his claim of "Touch My Blood" being his final album was a marketing ploy which seemed to have worked as it went double platinum. 