AKA's a busy man, finalising his new album while tweeting about its future in the middle of the night. Picture: Instagram

Local rapper AKA is busy with his new album and says he wants "1 billion" features on the upcoming project. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, he gave a glimpse into the album's release schedule.

In a series of tweets posted in the early hours, he said he had never been so "locked in on a project before" – even though he had mentioned his last album, "Touch My Blood", would be his best work.

I’ve never been so locked in on a project before. I know I said last time that TMB would be my best work, but whatevs, we went double plat and stuff and that’s cool, but this one ... oh man. — AKA (@akaworldwide) August 28, 2019

Supa Mega added he would release two singles in September, wanted the album to have "1 billion" features and a new wave of SA hip hop artists.

The first two singles drop in September. That I can promise you. — AKA (@akaworldwide) August 28, 2019

I’ve decided that this album is going to have 1 billion features. ESPECIALLY from the new wave 🌊 of SA Hip Hop. — AKA (@akaworldwide) August 28, 2019

The "Fela In Versace" rapper also said his "faves" and the "OGs" in the SA hip hop arena would be name dropping local stars such as Emtee, Nasty C and Shane Eagle along with female artists.

Of course I’m gonna get my OGs and favs on the album. But I wanna get Emtee, Nasty, Shane, Flame, Hash, Ason, Willy Cardiac .... REECE, Babyface Dean, J Molly etc ... sorry if I left out a few names ... as well. — AKA (@akaworldwide) August 28, 2019

Also the dollies. I HAVE to make records with the hunnies on this album. — AKA (@akaworldwide) August 28, 2019

Appearing on "Behind The Story" with Pearl Thusi earlier this year, he said his claim of "Touch My Blood" being his final album was a marketing ploy which seemed to have worked as it went double platinum.