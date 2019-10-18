AKA slams ‘disgraceful' SAA for not playing SA music









AKA. Picture: Instagram AKA yet again lambasted the national airline South African Airways (SAA) for not playing local music. In a series of tweets, the "All Eyes On Me" star blasted SAA not play-listing of the local artists’ music, labelling the local airline “disgraceful”. “Dear @flysaa why do you play ANYTHING that is NOT SOUTH AFRICAN 🇿🇦 in our planes. You are the FLAG carrier airline of our country, furthermore you are a STATE OWNED entity. Please explain to us why I am listening to Michael Buble as I disembark? Disgraceful.

He continued slamming the airline:" You are embarrassing us @flysaa When people from overseas land in our country, out of all the great artists from OUR rich musical history, you play and presumably PAY royalties💰to people that have NOTHING to do with South Africa?"

This is not the first time the rapper has criticised the national airline for their lack of support for local music.

In July 2018, Supa Mega, who doesn’t mince his words, wrote: “Dear @flysaa, as I sit waiting to take off, I"m wondering why the playlist while we board does not consist of solely 100% South African music. Please … It would be much appreciated".

To which the SAA Care team responded: “Hello AKA, thank you for your suggestion. We will forward this to management. For now we invite you to sit back relax and enjoy our hospitality. NP#CareTeam”

A year later, an endless request for more local music in the airline seemingly hasn't not reached management.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions following AKA's outburst:

SAA is still mum about AKA's latest probe.