AKA yet again lambasted the national airline South African Airways (SAA) for not playing local music.
In a series of tweets, the "All Eyes On Me" star blasted SAA not play-listing of the local artists’ music, labelling the local airline “disgraceful”.
“Dear @flysaa why do you play ANYTHING that is NOT SOUTH AFRICAN 🇿🇦 in our planes. You are the FLAG carrier airline of our country, furthermore you are a STATE OWNED entity. Please explain to us why I am listening to Michael Buble as I disembark? Disgraceful.