AKA teases new songs from upcoming project

Local rapper AKA seems to be gearing up to release new music and teased two songs from his upcoming album. The “Fela in Versace” hitmaker took to social media and shared snippets of songs from his upcoming album which appears to be called “Mass Country”.

The first snippet is from a song labelled “Prada” that sees the rapper spitting about buying him Prada and not flowers that seems to be using sounds usually heard on an amapiano track but adapted for hip hop. Long Live Snippet GOD Live Long 💜 #MassCountry pic.twitter.com/fMxYI5slpJ — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 2, 2022 The second song is labelled “New Best Army” with a more traditional hip hop production behind it. Okay last one. #MassCountry 🐮 💜 SNIPPET GOD ANSWERS TO NO ONE. pic.twitter.com/se15SIKaRn — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 2, 2022 Last month, AKA celebrated settling his debt with the SA Revenue Service (Sars).

For the longest time, AKA has made headlines for his tax woes, with him being no stranger to being in trouble with the taxman. However, the award-winning rapper is now singing a different tune after settling a whopping tax bill of R5 million. In celebration, AKA posted on his official social media accounts that he doesn't owe the government anything along with a picture of the Sars statement of account.

“Woke up this morning and I don’t owe the government a damn thang. Hallelujah Raising hands … (oh yes you read correctly, that is 5 MILLION … in tax, no kizzy, no Billed cap) … ” AKA said. The account statement is from 2017 till this year February and after settling all that he owed, his balance is R0.00. AKA has been working behind the scenes to get his tax affairs in order.