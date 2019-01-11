AKA. Picture: Pixel Kollective/Instagram

Local rapper AKA is set to make history as the first hip hop act to perform with 30-piece orchestra and band at the Sun Arena, in Pretoria. Taking to his Instagram page on Friday, the "Fela in Versace" announced that he will be performing with the unnamed orchestra on 17 March.

In the post, AKA explained that after three albums he wants to give his catalogue new life with a legendary live performance.

"I believe now, with 3 classic solo albums done and dusted the time has come to bring my catalogue and legacy to life in what is to be, a legendary night of music, friends, family and most of all, celebration of the Megancy (sic)".

Tickets go on sale on Friday at Computicket, with prices ranging from R200 to R420.