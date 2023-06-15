AKA’s family honoured with gold and platinum plaques for ‘Mass Country’

AKA’s “Mass Country” has been raking in major accomplishments since the late rapper’s album was posthumously released back in February. On Thursday, Sony Music and Vth Season presented AKA’s family with several gold and platinum plaques in recognition of the album’s latest accomplishments.

These plaques included gold and platinum certifications for several singles on the project, including “Company” and “Lemons (Lemonade)”. “Today the masterpiece that is #MassCountry was awarded Gold and Platinum Plaques from @vthseason @sonymusic,” his family shared on his social media platforms. “Thank you to The Megacy.

“#Lemons (Lemonade) 4x certified Platinum ft @nasty_csa #Dangerous certified Gold ft @blxckie_ & @nadianakai #Company certified Platinum ft @kddogram #Prada certified Gold ft @khulichana01 #Mbuzi (Freestyle) certified Gold ft @thatosaul_ #MassCountry #Megacy.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) This latest feat comes after AKA emerged as the biggest winner at the recent Metro FM Music Awards (Metros) where he posthumously walked away with four awards, including “Artist of The Year”. In receiving the award for Best Collaboration, AKA’s mom Lynn Forbes delivered a heart-warming speech dedicated to her late son.

“Kiernan, you make us so proud,” she said. “We have come full circle from the first time you were in this very same city in 2011 for your first Metro FM awards. To the family, the friends and everybody that has been there to support Kiernan, thank you so much.” Following the handover of the new plaques to the Forbes family, Vth Season shared a press release with IOL Entertainment which explained: “As a testament to the South African music pioneer’s talent and impact on the music industry, and on the hearts of his fans, this honour speaks volumes. “AKA’s final studio album, ‘Mass Country’, proves AKA's artistry and creativity, showcasing his profound lyricism and innovative vision. AKA's lifelong dedication to music comes together in his final studio album.”