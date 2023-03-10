AKA’s new album ‘Mass Country’ goes gold in under two weeks

AKA’s team has announced that the late rapper’s new album, “Mass Country”, has been certified gold just under two weeks since its release. The announcement comes after AKA joined a handful of South African artists in breaking the one million monthly listeners mark on Spotify earlier this week.

“All love to The Megacy and the King of Music...#SupaMega #MassCountryGoesGold,” shared Raphael Benza, the head of South African independent record label, Vth Season, which is AKA’s long-time musical release partner. All love to The Megacy and the King of Music…#SupaMega #MassCountryGoesGold https://t.co/RM677VyBGZ — BENZA (@raphaelbenza) March 9, 2023 With the Forbes family’s blessings, AKA’s team continued with aspects of the planned roll-out for the album after his untimely death a few weeks ago. AKA’s co-manager Nhlanhla “Nivo” Ndimande, shared some insight on the making of the album with IOL Entertainment.

“It’s been a two-year process working on this album from him giving us the vision and just telling us what exactly he wanted to do,” he said. “It was tough in the beginning because we were like, ‘Wait, you want to mix country music, maskandi and hip-hop? How does that even make sense?’ ” But as the music began to take shape, AKA’s grand vision became clearer and clearer: he wanted to create an album that the people of South Africa could embrace and cherish. He wanted to create an album for the “masses of the country”.