Local rapper AKA took to social media on Wednesday to announce that his latest album "Touch My Blood" reached double platinum, and the "Fela in Versace" hitmaker, who is known for not mincing his words especially on social media shared the exciting news, also thanking the Megacy for the support. Taking to to his official Twitter page, the "World is Yours" hitmaker wrote: "TMB is double plat. Thank you for buying it. Amazing.

He continued to tweet, getting tweeps very confused.

"I don’t mean to be ungrateful man, but TMB just went double platinum and I don’t really even give a proper f*ck about it. That’s messed up," he wrote.

The the rant went on, with tweeps wondering if things are okay with AKA and DJ Zinhle's romance. The pair recently got back together after a terrible break up which was splashed all over social media.

"Professionally I’m killing it ... personally, I have no fucking idea what I’m doing," he wrote.

AKA, whose real name is Kiernan Forbes, also revealed that he doesn't want to be "famous anymore".

"Like, I really appreciate that y’all still fux with me but honestly, I don’t wanna be famous anymore. It totally sucks," he wrote.

Then the other shoe dropped. AKA's rant was clearly part of a PR stunt SupaMega soon revealed that he would be making a "big announcement" on Thursday.

"Touch My Blood" is up against Emtee's "DIY2," Jabba X's "#FGTBB," Kid X's "Thank Da King" and Nasty C "Strings and Bling" in the Best Hip Hop Album category in this year's South African Music Awards.