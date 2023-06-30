Independent Online
Friday, June 30, 2023

AKA’s ‘Touch My Blood’ tops trends list as tweeps debate the best local hip hop albums of all-time

CRUZ Vodka ambassador AKA in a mint suit from House of Ole. Picture: Instagram

Published 49m ago

A week after the album turned five years old, fans have been acknowledging AKA’s magnum opus album “Touch My Blood” as one of the greatest SA hip-hop albums of all-time.

A conversation around the best local hip-hop album to ever come out of SA has been unravelling on social media after @sahhexperts posed the question on Thursday.

“Touch My Blood” has been so popular among the comments and quote retweets that it was trending on Twitter throughout Friday morning.

“Name 5 greatest Albums you've heard in SA Hip Hop without being biased? 👀🤔🇿🇦,” posted the handle.

“Touch My Blood” recently turned five years old on June 21. The album, which came four years after AKA’s definitive sophomore album, is certified multi platinum and is one of the best selling local albums of the past decade off the strength of hit singles like “Fela In Versace”, “The World Is Yours” and “Jika”.

In no particular order:

  • Touch My blood
  • Strings and bling
  • Pheli Makaveli
  • From Me to you and only you
  • Anxiety/ Clouds

“And I know it’s not an album but Blhomington by Okmalumkoolkat,” shared @babybasquiat.

@mfundojack_za also had the album on his list.

“1. Touch My Blood

2. Mass Country

3. Skhanda Republic

4. Avery

5. Zakwe and Duncan”

@king_nkinga added. “Strings and Bling. Avery. Touch My Blood. From Me To You And Only You. Skhanda Republic.”

Other albums that feature in several lists include Emtee’s “Avery”, “From Me To You And Only You” by A-Reece and K.O’s “Skhanda Republic”. Cassper Nyovest’s “Thutho” and “Refiloe” also received some honourable mentions.

A few weeks ago, Sony Music and Vth Season presented AKA’s family with several gold and platinum plaques for “Mass Country”, AKA’s posthumously released album. Before his death, AKA described the album as his best work yet.

