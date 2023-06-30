AKA’s ‘Touch My Blood’ tops trends list as tweeps debate the best local hip hop albums of all-time

A week after the album turned five years old, fans have been acknowledging AKA’s magnum opus album “Touch My Blood” as one of the greatest SA hip-hop albums of all-time. A conversation around the best local hip-hop album to ever come out of SA has been unravelling on social media after @sahhexperts posed the question on Thursday.

“Touch My Blood” has been so popular among the comments and quote retweets that it was trending on Twitter throughout Friday morning. “Name 5 greatest Albums you've heard in SA Hip Hop without being biased? 👀🤔🇿🇦,” posted the handle.

Name 5 greatest Albums you've heard in SA Hip Hop without being biased? 👀🤔🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/WoszoI9an7 — SA Hip Hop Experts (@SAHHExperts) June 29, 2023 “Touch My Blood” recently turned five years old on June 21. The album, which came four years after AKA’s definitive sophomore album, is certified multi platinum and is one of the best selling local albums of the past decade off the strength of hit singles like “Fela In Versace”, “The World Is Yours” and “Jika”. In no particular order:

Touch My blood

Strings and bling

Pheli Makaveli

From Me to you and only you

Anxiety/ Clouds “And I know it’s not an album but Blhomington by Okmalumkoolkat,” shared @babybasquiat. In no particular order

Touch My blood

Strings and bling

Pheli Makaveli

From Me to you and only you

Anxiety/ Clouds



And I know it not an Album but Blhomington by

Okmalumkoolkat https://t.co/yBCE2ZKUcr — .bravado (@babybasquiat) June 29, 2023 @mfundojack_za also had the album on his list. “1. Touch My Blood

2. Mass Country 3. Skhanda Republic 4. Avery

5. Zakwe and Duncan” 1. Touch My Blood

2. Mass Country

3. Skhanda Republic

4. Avery

5. Zakwe and Duncan https://t.co/QwoQxIzuWT — Mfundo (@MfundoJack_ZA) June 29, 2023 @king_nkinga added. “Strings and Bling. Avery. Touch My Blood. From Me To You And Only You. Skhanda Republic.” Strings and Bling

Avery

Touch My Blood

From Me To You And Only You

Skanda Republic — nkinga (@King_Nkinga) June 29, 2023