Akon gives props to Costa Titch: ‘He’s gonna change the game’

South African rapper and amapiano star Costa Titch has been on a roll over the past year as he’s toured the continent with his massive hit single “Big Flexa” featuring C’buda M, Alfa Kat, Banaba Des, Man T and Sdida. Just a few weeks ago, “Big Flexa” surpassed “Amanikiniki” to become the most viewed amapiano music video ever. It’s sitting at just over 32 million views after only 10 months since its release.

Story continues below Advertisement

Now, as his star continues to rise, Costa shared a co-sign he received from international pop star Akon. In the clip, which was part of an unidentified podcast recording, Akon said Costa is going to change the game. “Man, there’s a brand-new artist out of Africa, his name is Costa Titch,” the “Locked Up” hitmaker said in the clip while appearing to be scrolling through his phone. “Check him out. That kid is a problem, he’s gonna change the game. He’s gonna be a game changer.”

Costa Titch shared the clip on his Instagram feed and stories along with the caption: “Big shout out to my brother @akon for the love! This honestly means the world to me! 😰🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by COSTA TITCH | 🇿🇦 | (@costatitch) “Big Flexa” was recently nominated for several awards at the upcoming All Africa Music Awards (Afrimmas), including song of the year. Despite stiff competition from the likes of global Afrobeats stars like Burna Boy and Davido, Costa is the most nominated artist at the awards with a total of six nominations.

Story continues below Advertisement

This year, the awards are set to be held at Gilley’s in Dallas, Texas. “It's Time for AFRIMMA 2022,” the awards shared on Instagram. “The 9th Edition of the Biggest African Music Awards Ceremony in Diaspora is set to hold at Gilley's Dallas, Texas on November 19th 2022. Get set for a Galaxy of African Music Stars setting the city of Dallas alight. Tagged ‘This is Africa’, Don’t miss this historic African music showcase.”