Alternative amapiano duo Mellow & Sleazy release eagerly anticipated EP

Over the past few years, no amapiano and/or bacardi duo has been more prolific than Mellow & Sleazy. Yes, not even Scorpion Kings (Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa).
Since exploding on to the scene in 2020, Mellow & Sleazy have produced or co-produced countless hits, most notably Daliwonga’s “Abo Mvelo”, Ch’cco’s “Pele Pele” and Focalistic’s “Sjepa”.
The duo, who are also known as "Bafana Ba Kwa-kwa" are back with a bang with the release of their fourth EP in the past three years, “Midnight in Sunnyside 2”.
The project is a follow-up to their popular previous release, “Midnight in Sunnyside 1”, which came out last year.
Mellow & Sleazy have revealed that they now plan to make this an annual tradition and will be dropping a new project every year on April 20, which is a date that holds special significance for the duo as it also marks Mellow's birthday.
Following the success of their previous EP “Barcadi Fest”, which featured chart-topping hits like “Wenza Kanjani” and “Seporofita”, Mellow & Sleazy have once again pushed the boundaries of their genre by delivering a solid project that blends their trademark bacardi sound with elements of amapiano.
The new EP also boasts an impressive line-up of collaborators across the local music scene, most notably 25K, Focalistic, TheBuu, Lastborn Diroba, TmanXpress, DJ Maphorisa, ShaunMusiQ, and Ftears.
On Wednesday night, the duo hosted a star-studded exclusive listening session at which they were honoured by their label, Sony Music, with plaques for their previous singles “Wenza Kanjani” and “Chipi ke Chipi” going Platinum, and “Zwonaka” and “Amasango“ going gold.