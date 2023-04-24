Alternative amapiano duo Mellow & Sleazy release eagerly anticipated EP

Over the past few years, no amapiano and/or bacardi duo has been more prolific than Mellow & Sleazy. Yes, not even Scorpion Kings (Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa). Since exploding on to the scene in 2020, Mellow & Sleazy have produced or co-produced countless hits, most notably Daliwonga’s “Abo Mvelo”, Ch’cco’s “Pele Pele” and Focalistic’s “Sjepa”.

The duo, who are also known as "Bafana Ba Kwa-kwa" are back with a bang with the release of their fourth EP in the past three years, “Midnight in Sunnyside 2”. The project is a follow-up to their popular previous release, “Midnight in Sunnyside 1”, which came out last year. View this post on Instagram A post shared by MELLOW & SLEAZY🦅🦅 (@mellow_and_sleazy012) Mellow & Sleazy have revealed that they now plan to make this an annual tradition and will be dropping a new project every year on April 20, which is a date that holds special significance for the duo as it also marks Mellow's birthday.