Amanda Black lays bare her pandemic struggles in new album ‘Mnyama’

Chart-topping, platinum-selling vocalist Amanda Black is gearing up for the release of her most anticipated third album, “Mnyama”. Despite the challenges that the Covid-19 pandemic presented, she says the quarantine gave her an opportunity to reflect on her craft, which led to the production of her latest powerful music offering.

“The album is an account of my thought process and state of mind during 2020, going through a breakup and a pandemic at the same time. “I really was feeling confused and helpless, the song is me allowing myself the vulnerability to accept I’m not okay and it’s okay,” says the multi-award-winning singer. “I’m hoping people will relate and be kinder to themselves, and allow themselves to honest and vulnerable, it’s a tough time for everybody and it’s okay to give yourself space to process.”

Famed for her vocal prowess, the songstress tackles issues of mental health, gender-based violence, pain and tragedy and loss of lives as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, while sending out a strong message of hope during these uncertain times. “People will relate to the album because it is honest, candid and, for those who are still unable to process, bringing hope to those who feel helpless,” says Amanda. The singer recently released the first single, “Kutheni Na”, featuring Kwesta, off the new album.

Produced by Christer Kobedi and Vaughan Fourie, “Kutheni Na” interrogates “our collective faith, bravely facing what is a deep uncertainty” in the world. “’Kutheni Na’ translated means why, and the song is me being honest with myself about how I was feeling during the lockdown and being okay with not being okay,” says Amanda. Elaborating on the collaboration with Kwesta, the songstress explains: “I’ve always wanted to work with Kwesta, and when I sent him the song, he related and gave us his story as bare as he did.”