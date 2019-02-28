Amanda Black. Picture: Instagram

Local musos Amanda Black and Nasty C will represent Mzansi at the Essence Festival in New Orleans in July. The pair will share the stage with headline acts like Mary J. Blige and rappers NAS, Pharrell, Jermaine Dupri and Missy Elliott as Essence Magazine's "party with a purpose" turns 25 this year.

An excited Black took to social media to congratulate herself and to encourage fans to never limit their dreams.

Nasty C also took to Instagram to share the line-up, alongside the caption: "This should be lit AF".

Festival producers announced a partial line-up on Monday, listing more than 80 artists for the event held during the July Fourth weekend in New Orleans, hosted by comedienne and talk show host Loni Love.

Other local musos included in the line-up are Celeste Ntuli and Tellaman.