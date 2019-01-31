Amanda Black. Picture: Instagram

Amanda Black is making boss moves in 2019 as she announced her new label, Afro Rockstar, and a partnership with record giant Sony Music. And there’s more, the "Amazulu" hitmaker is set to drop a new single "Thanda Ndim" this Friday.

‘Thandwa Ndim’ sees Amanda Black addressing social ills such as women abuse.

“I want "Thandwa Ndim" to bring strength and courage to women who feel that they are trapped in toxic situations,” says Amanda after seeing a news report of yet another South African woman killed by her partner.

“I want these women to understand that they are not alone and that they are truly loved.”

Amanda also speaks about the significance of “self-love” following recent challenges in her own life.

“‘Thandwa Ndim" means you will be loved by me but it also means I will be loved by me. Amazingly, the song’s relevance to my own situation only became clear to me after people close to me heard it and pointed out that it could also be an expression of love for myself – the self-love that I really needed following challenges I experienced in life – the self-love I came to recognise within me as a strength to take myself seriously and forge ahead when times were tough," adds Amanda.

Metro FM’s Fresh Breakfast showers listeners were the first to hear prior to its official release date and they flocked to Twitter to appreciate the talent that Amanda Black is.