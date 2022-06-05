Amapiano star Fezeka Dlamini drops ‘Ukhalelani’, feat. Mfana Kah Gogo

Rising star Fezeka Dlamini has released her debut single, “Ukhalelani”, a feel-good track about love and courage. Featuring Durban-based musician and social media sensation Mfana Kah Gogo, “Ukhalelani” officially dropped on Friday, June 3.

Having lost her parents at a young age, Fezeka says the song aims to deliver a message of hope and healing. “There was a time where I went through a lot and I thought I had reached my breaking point," shares Fezeka. “Then I started expressing myself through music and I felt better. The song has me asking the listener ‘Ukhalelani’? I am comforting the people that are hurting. It’s tough love, but in the same breath I am encouraging them."

She adds: “I think some fans will probably relate to how it feels to the passing of parents. Personally, I didn’t want the loss of my parents to stop me from pursuing my dreams. “This is the message I want to share with people out there. Life always throws something at you, but it is how you fight that matters the most." Commenting on the collaboration, Fezeka says: “I related to Mfana’s material because we are both young and we do the same music. it was a great new experience because I’ve never thought I would ever be in the same room with a celebrity or an artist that inspires me.”

The youngster credits her musical influences to Beyoncé and Ami Faku. “Beyoncé is very creative, and I feel her level of creativity pushes me to get better and never be content with what I make. My other inspiration is Ami Faku, I feel like I can relate to her song writing. “All her songs have deep meaning and as I write my songs, I would like to do the same as well.”

The Grade 11 pupil is set to release her debut EP in July. “After ‘Ukhalelani’, the music video will drop and I’m willing to make more music that will inspire and relate to people and most kids my age who are also going through the same things I went through. So basically I’m going to be healing people through my music.” Judging by the fans reactions on Twitter, the song is already a hit.