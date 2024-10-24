Amapiano stars Kelvin Momo and Babalwa M fuel breakup rumours ahead of new music drops

Two treats in a year for Kelvin Momo’s fans and amapiano enthusiasts, as the “Amalobolo” hitmaker is set to shake up the festive season with yet another release, just three months after blessing his fans with his critically acclaimed album “Sewe” in August. He took to Instagram to post a screenshot of a track list, captioning it with Friday’s date.

Thato Ledwaba, fondly known as Kelvin Momo, will be working with East Rand-born amapiano producer, Stixx. His Instagram post comes after amapiano vocalist Babalwa M, Ledwaba's ex-girlfriend, posted the same release date for her upcoming single on her own Instagram feed. She, too, has been working with Stixx on some of her music. This eyebrow-raising moment is generating a lot of buzz among both artists' fan bases. Just last week, they were rumoured to have broken up after a picture of Kelvin Momo with a different woman went viral. While they have yet to publicly comment on their relationship status, their fans have drawn their own conclusions. Their devoted fans are also wondering if the alleged breakup is a "marketing stunt."

Some even speculate that Babalwa M’s upcoming single is a jab at Ledwaba, given its message about finding someone who will treat her better and make her happy. Kyle_ke_star commented: “I’m even starting to think all this is marketing. If it really is marketing and all the relationship rumours were false, then just know these guys are about to take over with this idea.” Meanwhile, @Safegala commented: “Plot twist—they’re both releasing the same album, and they never broke up. That girl was just part of a music video promo.”