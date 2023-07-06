Amapiano’s Khanyisa keeps winning, named Spotify EQUAL Africa ambassador

It’s only the first week of July and musician Khanyisa is already having a good month, after audio streaming platform Spotify announced her as its EQUAL Africa ambassador.
The “Suka” hitmaker follows in the footsteps of fellow Mzansi artists Tyla, Sio and Elaine who have previously headlined the programme.
“Her musical versatility, empowering message, and her sheer talent truly embody the essence of the Spotify EQUAL programme,” said Spotify’s head of music for Sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu.
EQUAL Africa seeks to spotlight and amplify the voices of African female artists, breaking down barriers and making waves in music. In addition, it amplifies their music by exposing their catalogue to global listenership.
“Facing the challenges of being a woman in a male-dominated industry demanded years of determination. From fear to intimidation, I've become courageous stepping out of my comfort zone.
“His strength drives me, turning barriers into opportunities. I am a living proof of His grace, flourishing as I carve a new trail for women,” shared the musician.
Her latest EP, “Half Way”, released after the success of “Journeys and Soft” showcases Khanyisa's exceptional talent and growth as an artist.
The content creator is not only celebrating becoming a part of the Spotify EQUAL programme, she is also celebrating her new wheels, a Mercedes Benz bus, which is the perfect transportation for back-to-back gigs.
Khanyisa's music has taken her on a journey, spreading love and positive energy wherever she goes.
Her dedication, determination and unwavering courage have been pivotal in breaking barriers in the music industry.