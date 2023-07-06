Amapiano’s Khanyisa keeps winning, named Spotify EQUAL Africa ambassador

It’s only the first week of July and musician Khanyisa is already having a good month, after audio streaming platform Spotify announced her as its EQUAL Africa ambassador. The “Suka” hitmaker follows in the footsteps of fellow Mzansi artists Tyla, Sio and Elaine who have previously headlined the programme.

“Her musical versatility, empowering message, and her sheer talent truly embody the essence of the Spotify EQUAL programme,” said Spotify’s head of music for Sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanyisa Patricia (@iam_khanyi95)

EQUAL Africa seeks to spotlight and amplify the voices of African female artists, breaking down barriers and making waves in music. In addition, it amplifies their music by exposing their catalogue to global listenership. “Facing the challenges of being a woman in a male-dominated industry demanded years of determination. From fear to intimidation, I've become courageous stepping out of my comfort zone. “His strength drives me, turning barriers into opportunities. I am a living proof of His grace, flourishing as I carve a new trail for women,” shared the musician.

Her latest EP, “Half Way”, released after the success of “Journeys and Soft” showcases Khanyisa's exceptional talent and growth as an artist. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanyisa Patricia (@iam_khanyi95)