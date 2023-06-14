Ambitiouz Entertainment announces it will still be releasing Blaq Diamond’s music despite recent court ruling

It didn’t take long for Ambitiouz Entertainment to fire back after Blaq Diamond reportedly won their case against the label after their apparent attempt to remove and/or delete the duo’s YouTube account. In a statement put out on social media following the duo’s legal team announcing that they had been able to obtain an interim court order against Ambitiouz, the label acknowledged the judgment and expressed “respect for the decision”.

“Although the decision did not favour us, we wholeheartedly respect the ruling made by the esteemed judge. It is fundamental to our justice system that we acknowledge and accept the rulings presented to us,” they shared on social media. “In light of the court order, Ambitiouz Entertainment accepts it with utmost respect and will comply accordingly. However, we would like to inform our valued supporters that we will be diligently exploring the available legal avenues to appeal the judgment.” The label added that they believed it is important to exercise their right to “respectfully challenge” the decision.

They also reiterated that, as instructed by the judge, they will not be instituting any copyright strikes against works or music authored by Blaq Diamond from June 15, 2022, onwards. However, Ambitiouz claimed that they would continue to raise copyright and ownership disputes against works authored by Blaq Diamond prior to June 15, 2022. “We are committed to addressing these disputes within the framework of the legal process,” they added. Ambitiouz concluded their statement with somewhat of a bombshell. Despite the duo having departed the label and expressed their desire to release music in their own capacity, the label announced that they would be putting out some unreleased music by Blaq Diamond.