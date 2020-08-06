Ami Faku, AKA, Benjamin Dube receive top honours at SAMA26 night 4

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

It's almost the end of the #SAMA26 thrilling five day-virtual musical extravaganzas, which kicked off on Monday. It’s been a roller-coaster ride with peeps threatening to boycott the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) because their fave, internationally recognised "Jerusalema" by Limpopo born singer Master KG was not included in the nomination list, but the show goes on. The fourth instalment kicked off with rapper AKA emerging victorious as he bagged the Music Video of the Year award for his hit single “Jika", which was voted for by the public. The song features Yanga Chief, who walked away with the Best Hip Hop Album award for his EP, “Becoming A Popstar”, on Wednesday.

Gospel legend Bishop Benjamin Dube received the Lifetime Achievement award for his great contribution to the music industry.

With a career spanning over three decades, the legendary singer dedicated his life to spreading the message of hope through music.

His first live album, "I Feel Like Going On" was a platinum seller and he boasts a following across the borders of the African continent, USA, Sweden, Netherlands, France, Australia, Japan and the UK.

In his acceptance speech, Dube urged South Africans to strive to leave a good legacy.

“My first desire is to please God in everything and the rest will follow,” he said.

Dube’s “Glory in His Presence DVD” earned him the Best Live Audio Visual Recording award.

Platinum-selling artist Ami Faku was honoured with the coveted Female Artist of the Year for her debut album, “Imali”.

The award was presented by the accomplished composer/vocalist and previous SAMA winner, Zonke Dikana.

MFR Souls, DJ Maphorisa, Vigro Deep and Kabza De Small took the Best Produced Album award for “Scorpion Kings”.

James Grace hit the right notes as he claimed the Best Classical Album for his release, “Andaluza - Music of Spain III”.

The Best Engineered Album went to Peter Auret for "Into Dust/Waltz" for "Jozi".

The Best Produced Music Video award went to Ofentse Mwase for “Fetch Your Life” by Prince Kaybe,e featuring Msaki.

Gospel stars Dumi Mkokstad and Sbu Noah delivered a moving tribute to the artists and industry players who departed in the past year.

Some of the names that were memorialised were Joseph Shabalala, Patricia Majalisa, Johnny Clegg, Neyi Zimu, Linda Gcwensa, Nichume Siwundla, Vukani ‘Chilli M’ Masinga and Pheko Kgengoe.

Muzi and Espacio Dios brought back the jovial mood with their electro and tribal jam session with booming speakers and lights performing “Good Vibes Only”.

Rock band The Plastics also delivered a solid performance complete with impressive graphics.

The SAMA26 host Dineo Langa didn’t disappoint with her dramatic black figure-hugging gown by RethaOnline while her co-host Donovan Goliath looked smashing in a suit by CSquared and Palse.

Zwai Bala and DJ Shimza joined Zonke as presenters.

Nhlanhla Sibisi, RiSA CEO commented: “We have hit the home stretch with this year’s edition of the SAMA and we look back with pride for the amazing production, the worthy winners and how South Africans tuned in and streamed the ceremony.

She added: "Tonight was no different, it was a jam-packed episode with lots of emotion and beauty, and we extend our congratulations to the winners for receiving the ultimate award in local music.

“Tomorrow is a date as we close off the week with a 45-minute finale.”

Below is the full list of winners:

Best Produced Album

Scorpion Kings by MFR Souls, DJ Maphorisa, Vigro Deep & Kabza De Small

Best Live Audio Visual Recording

Glory in His Presence by Benjamin Dube

Best Engineered Album

Into Dust/Waltz for Jozi by Peter Auret

Best Classical Album

Andaluza - Music of Spain III by James Grace

Female Artist of the Year

Ami Faku for Imali

Best Produced Music Video

Fetch Your Life by Ofentse Mwase

Music Video Of The Year

Jika by AKA featuring Yanga Chief

Don’t miss the fifth and final show of SAMA26 on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) on Friday at 9.30 pm or stream via mymuze.com brought to you by Vodacom.