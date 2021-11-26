Ami Faku and Scorpion Kings’ 'Asibe Happy' now the biggest song in SA

After a relatively pedestrian start to the year by her standards, Ami Faku has been ramping up the heat these past few months. Her latest collaboration with Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa (known collectively as the Scorpion Kings), “Asibe Happy” has this week reached top spot on the 6th edition of The Official SA Charts (TOSAC).

Her previous single with the Scorpion Kings, titled “Abalele”, also reached top spot on the chart a few weeks ago. “Abalele” is currently holding on to 5th spot on the chart.

The chart is aggregated by BMAT Music Innovators across the digital streaming platforms of Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer. The South African Music Awards (SAMAs) winning artist is jubilant with her latest accomplishment. “I loved listening to the genre as a fan and seeing the genre grow,” she said.

She went on to explain her decision to collaborate on amapiano despite her afropop background. “I was interested in the evolution and new sounds that I ended up falling in love with them. “Of course, Kabza De Small is an amazing artist and he was one of the first to help commercialise and popularise the sound and this is what triggered my interest.

“Amapiano is a sound that resonates with the heartbeat of the people in township culture in a good vibe. “That's where it originates.”