Ami Faku, Emtee new single 'Lala Ngoxolo' offers comfort to those who lost loved ones

After a tumultuous year that was 2020 thanks to the arrival of the coronavirus, many people looked forward to 2021 with great hope. But several days into January 2021, many South Africans experienced a greater loss with family members, friends and colleagues losing their battle with Covid-19, other health ailments or unfortunate accidents. Almost every day, we hear of the passing of someone we know, love or admire. The past few weeks have been hard on the entertainment industry with the loss of many icons including veteran actor Sam Phillips; award-winning actress Lindiwe Ndlovu; music legend Isaac Kori Moraba; Loxion Kulca's co-founder and popular DJ Wandile “DJ 1D” Nzimande; food writer, author and editor Dorah Sitole; veteran broadcaster Kabelo 'KB' Molopyane of Motsweding FM and former Ukhozi FM station manager Welcome 'Bhodloza' Nzimande. With music being the antidote to many of life's challenges, Afro-Soul singer Ami Faku teamed up with hip hop superstar Emtee on a new single titled “Lala Ngoxolo", which means, Rest In Peace.

The Eastern Cape-born vocalist has once again created the perfect soundtrack befitting of the mood of the country as she did with her platinum-selling single, “Imali”, taken off her gold-selling debut album of the same name.

Remembering those we’ve lost with lyrics such as “Sobonana kweli linye ilizwe (we’ll see each other another world)” and “Akusafani la ma ungekho (it’s not the same without you) - "Lala Ngoxolo" (rest in peace) is a poignant track. Mzansi can find the much-need comfort and healing while paying homage to those that have passed on.

“From tragic accidents to sicknesses to Covid-19 deaths, the country has suffered a great loss. I hope the song will aid in the journey of overcoming loss in one’s life as we bid farewell to those no longer with us,” says Faku.

She said, “I hope this tune brings you comfort and puts your heart at ease.”

The song released officially on Friday, January 22, and judging by the reaction of fans on social media, the song is already a hit with many South Africans.

Below are some of the fan reactions on Twitter.

