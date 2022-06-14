Anatii removes his solo albums from all streaming platforms

On Monday, award-winning artist Anatii took to Twitter to announce that he had removed all of his solo albums from streaming platforms. Heartbreaking! If you go Spotify, Apple Music or any other streaming platform, you will not be able to stream Anatii's albums: "Iyeza" and "Artiifact".

In his tweet, the artist did not explain why he took the unprecedented step, but he did share with fans that it's "been good". “Removed my solo albums from STREAMING PLATFORMS. it’s been good. Ndiyabulela,” he tweeted. removed my solo albums from STREAMING PLATFORMS. it’s been good. ndiyabulela. — ANATII.eth (@ANATII) June 13, 2022 On Spotify, Anatii’s collaborative album with AKA, “Be Careful What You Wish For”, and his collaboration with Nasty C “Jump” is still on the streaming platform.

The announcement has certainly left fans heartbroken and looking for answers as to what led to such a big decision. Some fans expressed hope that everything was going well for the Electronic Bushman and he was not going through a mental challenge. Anatii dropped “Iyeza” in 2018 and it went on to receive two SAMA nominations.

The album featured two hit singles, “Thixo Onofefe” and “Nthloni”, with Anatii directing the music videos for both. “Iyeza” was released through his own record label, Yal Entertainment. Prior to Anatii’s announcement, it had seemed that he would be making a return to the music scene.

In November last year, the producer and singer-songwriter went live on his Instagram and previewed some unreleased music. The 29-year-old hasn't released any of his own music in almost four years, but he has featured on a handful of singles from other artists. In 2020, Anatii won a Grammy Award for contributing to Beyoncé's “Brown Skin Girl”, featuring Blue Ivy, Wizkid, and SAINt JHN. The song won a Grammy for Best Music Video.