Anatii shares that he’s putting final touches to his album in Paris

Following the recent release of his second single of the year, the uplifting praise song ‘Ancestral Call’ featuring Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Anatii has announced that his eagerly anticipated album is closer than ever. The 30-year-old took to his Instagram Broadcast Channel to share an update with his fans. “Putting the finishing touches on Bushman while we out here in Paris,” he shared in the group.

He then added, “If you’re ready for the new album, comment ‘Bushman is coming’ on my last post! Go crazy,” along with a link to the post. He went on to share a snippet of an unreleased single in the Broadcast Channel titled, ‘Bon Appetit’ before adding, ‘A lil snippet from the city of love 💙🤍❤️.’ A recent press release from The Alore Group shared that ‘Ancestral Call’ sets the tone for Anatii’s upcoming album.

The single is a call on our ancestors to continue lighting and guiding our path through our everyday human experiences. The single also sonically narrates the importance and meaning of spiritual connectivity. “I’ve been truly blessed to be able to collaborate with the legendary Ladysmith Black Mambazo on this transcending song – a testimony itself,” said Anatii.

“I’ve been spending a lot of time in studio – creating and all I’ll say is, Bushman is coming.” Anatii’s last album, 2018’s critically acclaimed ‘Iyeza’, followed a similar spiritual journey and message of upliftment. When I last spoke with him back in January, I asked him if he feels pressure to replicate or outdo ‘Iyeza,’ given how much people loved it.

“I have songs that are in that atmosphere, that frequency, that vibe, but you can’t go recreate it. It’s like why would I be there? I hear people, I acknowledge them, it’s gratitude. “The thing is to have the ability to create magic, when I say magic, I mean something from thin air which is music — why would you want to keep doing the same tricks? Why wouldn’t you want to learn something new and keep expanding?” He added that he was more interested in expanding his sound.