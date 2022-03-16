Andile Mpisane inks music deal with Def Jam Recordings on his birthday

Andile Mpisane’s music career is flying high. He recently visited the USA where he performed at the “Legendz of The Streetz Tour” and was well-received. Now he’s been signed by the record label Def Jam Recordings Africa. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andile Mpisane (@andilempisane10) The record label took to Instagram to announce the good news on Mpisane’s 21st birthday yesterday, March 15.

They wrote: “It’s An Incredible Honour To Welcome Royal AM Entertainment's #AndileMpisane To Def Jam Recordings Africa!”. It’s An Incredible Honour To Welcome Royal AM Entertainment's #AndileMpisane To Def Jam Recordings Africa! pic.twitter.com/BYOXzXfefT — Def Jam Recordings Africa (@defjamafrica) March 15, 2022 The “Umcimbi“ hitmaker was positivity thrust more into the limelight when he appeared on his mother’s reality TV show, Kwa Mam' Mkhize, which aired on Mzansi Magic in January 2020. From a young age, Mpisane has worn many hats, from being a midfielder in Royal Eagles FC to becoming the CEO of the football club, Royal AM, but music was always his first passion.

On the reality show, we saw Mpisane ask his mom and biggest cheerleader, Shauwn Mkhize, for R1 million to make a music video. While Mpisane’s music dreams have become a reality, which he is extremely proud of, tweeps aren’t sure if he’s worked hard enough for it. Taking to the comments on the initial Twitter post, @Mthetheleli_SA snarkily posted: “Lol Multitalented this One..heard that Man United is also having an eye on him✌🏽”.

Lol Multitalented this One..heard that Man United is also having an eye on him✌🏽 — Blackest_SA (@Mthetheleli_SA) March 15, 2022 While @njoli_joker wrote: “Guys I dont want to seem like a douche bag but what does he do? I know him from his Mom and soccer team and baby Mamas. But like does he sing? Or rap? I’ve legit never heard any of his music🙆🏾‍♂️ look regardless im happy for him 🤞🏼🙏🏽 ❤ and congratulations 🥳🥳🥳”. Guys i dont want to seem like a douche bag but what does he do? I know him from his Mom and soccer team and baby Mamas. But like does he sing? Or rap? Ive legit never heard any of his music🙆🏾‍♂️ look irregardless im happy for him 🤞🏼🙏🏽 ❤ and congratulations 🥳🥳🥳 — Jolly_joker!!🇮🇹 (@njoli_joker) March 15, 2022 Meanwhile, for his 21st birthday, Mpisane decided to give back to the community. He took to Instagram to let his fans know that he wants to give 21 students R10 000 each towards their outstanding 2021 tertiary education fees.

