Apple Music celebrates Pride with local artists

To celebrate Pride Month in South Africa and Johannesburg Pride this weekend, Apple Music has enlisted three South African artists to take over their flagship Pride Playlists: Strike A Pose, RESIST!, and Love Her, Lover. Armand Joubert, MxBlouse and Bonga Kwana will each be taking over a Pride playlist, selecting songs that they love, songs that have shaped their musical consciousness, and songs that have laid a foundation for their own musical careers to thrive.

“This Apple Music playlist is the anthem to my life. I selected a few old queer classics and some of my favourite international and local music including my own. I hope that people enjoy this as much as I do. “We as the LGBTQIA+ community have come such a long way. The power we have in music and in society right now is undeniable and that’s on PERIODT! ” said Armand. MxBlouse said that some of the best music in the world right now was from queer musicians.

“I’m not sure what the term ‘queer music’ implies but I think some of the best music in the world right now is coming from musicians who just so happen to be queer. “We all want to be loved; we all feel frustration and anger towards the people we love; we all experience complex emotions that only music can help us find perspective on. “I hope whoever is listening to this Apple Music playlist - regardless of gender or sexual orientation - can find something that speaks to them and their experience here. We have more in common than most people realise,” MxBlouse said.