Apple Music celebrates Visionary Women this Women’s Month

Apple Music, is celebrating Women’s Month in South Africa with the launch of the second year of its Visionary Women campaign with playlists from the country’s leading female artists, influencers and personalities. The Apple Music Visionary Women campaign turns the spotlight on 15 phenomenal Mzansi women including musicians Elaine, Nadia Nakai, Boity and Sha Sha – fresh from her BET Award win. These artists along with prominent influencers and personalities including Nandi Madida and Natasha Thahane, have created playlists of their favourite female musicians and vocalists that have influenced and inspired them. The campaign aims to highlight the women that have shaped, shifted and enriched the local and global music landscape. Actress Ama Qamata said she “grew up listening to R&B”. “These songs are a mixture of some good classics and some new music from my absolute favs!

“ I listen to them mostly to boost my confidence or just to celebrate female artists that are absolutely killing the game right now. Hope you all enjoy!”

Singer Nandi Madida had this to say: “This playlist was inspired by how versatile, dynamic and strong women truly are, and how I’m inspired by different women from all walks of life.

“We need to celebrate how colourful we are as a gender and that we can conquer anything by being uniquely and unapologetically ourselves.”

“In celebration of Women’s Day, I have put together a playlist of women whom I not only grew up listening to, but young women in music too, who I love and respect.

“Listening to their music makes me feel powerful, inspired, beautiful and reassures me that I am capable of achieving anything and everything,” said Elaine.

“A full-on girl power playlist that spans from Tracy Chapman and Whitney Houston to local South African Queens like Shekhinah, Rouge and Nomuzi.

“This playlist is uplifting and empowering and will make you wanna sing out loud.! To all my sisters – wear your crown proudly,” commented Kim Jayde.

“The women I chose for my playlist range from music I grew up listening to like India Arie, Erykah Badu and Tracy Chapman to the fierce women I listen to today like Saweetie, Megan Thee Stallion and Snoh Aalegra.

“They’ve shaped my personality and confidence and have been the soundtrack to many monumental moments in my life, like a first kiss, first date or first cry and heartbreak…” commented Nadia Nakai.

“These are the queens that raised me, cheered and motivated me through my toughest days, celebrated some of my memorable milestones with me and inspired me daily,” said Boity.