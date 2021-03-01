Apple Music launches 'Africa to the World'

Apple Music has launched “Africa to the World”, a definitive collection of original and exclusive content from some of Africa's biggest superstars.

These include Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Nasty C, Tiwa Savage and AKA, as well as the continent's hottest emerging talents, like Tems, Elaine, Fireboy DML, Sha Sha, Joeboy and Omah Lay.

“Africa to the World”’s mission extends beyond music to art, with renowned South African illustrator and street artist Karabo Poppy (of Soweto Towers, Nike and Budweiser fame) the genius behind the campaign’s striking artwork.

“Africa to the World” includes every episode of “Africa Now Radio with Cuppy”, which features exclusive interviews with Davido, Tiwa Savage, Nasty C, Mr Eazi, Cassper Nyovest, Fireboy DML, Yemi Alade and Olamide.

It also features exclusive radio and video interviews with Apple Music 1's Ebro Darden, Nadeska, Dotty, Cuppy and Zane Lowe speaking to Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tems, Tiwa Savage, Black Coffee, DJ Spinall, Simi, Amaarae and AKA.